Very few people will participate in swearing-in ceremony: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday (May 15) that the effort would be to ensure that very few people participate in the newly elected left front government’s swearing-in, expected to take place on May 20.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala unit, had on Saturday suggested that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet should be held on a virtual platform in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

While talking to the media, CM Vijayan was asked during his daily briefing if it would be a virtual ceremony and he said "our aim is to ensure that large participation of people is avoided".

"Very few people will participate in the swearing-in ceremony. We will let you know," Vijayan said when media personnel asked him about the total number of people expected to participate in the function.

Media reports had earlier claimed that over 700 people are likely to be invited for the function, according to news agency PTI.

Vijayan had scripted history in the April 6 assembly polls by leading the left front to a second consecutive term, bucking the over four decade old trend in the state of choosing between communists and congress-led governments alternatively.

The IMA had pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently held assembly polls was among the reasons which is said to have triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

"The conduct of the swearing-in ceremony on the virtual platform, avoiding gathering of people, will send a strong message of fight against COVID-19," the IMA said in a statement.

Kerala reported 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and the active cases have crossed 4.45 lakh.

