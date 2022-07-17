New Delhi: NDA vice presidential candidate West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will file his nomination on Monday (July 18), the day when Presidential elections will be held, ANI reported. His name was announced for the second top constitutional post by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday. JP Nadda said Dhankhar was a "kisan-putra" (son of farmer) who has established himself as a "people's governor". Nadda has also urged all the parties including UPA allies to support the NDA vice presidential candidate.

Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered into politics in 1989. He became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government.

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Amit Shah

Earlier on Sunday (July 17), Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated him on his nomination as NDA’s VP candidate and said his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will greatly benefit the country. The Union Home Minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "Congratulations to Shri @jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Born in a simple farmer family, Dhankhar ji's life was dedicated to the welfare of the people and upliftment of the society."

"I am sure that his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country," Shah tweeted.

Jagdeep Dhankhar to contest against Opposition's VP candidate Margaret Alva

Meanwhile, Dhankhar will face Opposition candidate veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022. NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced today “we have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President.” The decision came after the opposition party leaders met in New Delhi at Sharad Pawar's residence to select a joint VP candidate. Sharad Pawar said their candidate is being supported by 17 Opposition parties and they have also reached out to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for supporting Alva. Margaret Alva will file her nomination papers on Tuesday (July 19) which is the last date for filing nominations for the Vice Presidential election.

