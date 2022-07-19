New Delhi: Margaret Alva is the Vice Presidential candidate from the joint Opposition. She filed her nomination papers for the post on Tuesday (July 19). Many senior leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge. Apart from them, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and MDMK's Vaiko also accompanied the former Union Minister while she filed her nomination.

Margaret Alva has had many controversies surrounding her over the years. Take a look at some of them:

When Margaret Alva was a Minister in the Narasimha Rao government, she had made a shocking allegation against Congress' Sonia Gandhi. She stated, in an interview, that Sonia Gandhi runs the party at her own free will. She also claimed that Sonia Gandhi had given her a short notice before she appointed her as the governor.

In another controversy in 2008, Margaret had said that Congress was distributing tickets for the Karnataka elections in exchange for money. She was later removed from the post of the general secretary of the party.

Even now, Sonia Gandhi wasn't present when Margaret Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential elections.

After filing her papers, Margaret Alva said that she is not afraid of elections as winning and losing are part of life. In her statement, she said that the opposition parties coming together to support her candidature for the vice presidential post "is a metaphor of the reality that is India". "We come from various corners of this great country, speak different languages, and follow different religions and customs. Our unity, in our diversity, is our strength," Alva was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)

