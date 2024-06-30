New Delhi: An avalanche occurred on Sunday early morning near Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. The avalanche occurred on a hill about 4 km away from the Kedarnath temple.

The officials informed that an avalanche occurred at today's early morning but no casualty of life or property has been reported yet.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: An avalanche occurred over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath. No loss of life and property was reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/yfgTrYh0oc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2024

"There was an avalanche from above Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath at around 5 am today. But there has been no loss of life or property." Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said, ANI reported.

According to the official, the avalanche occurred on a hill about 4 km away from the Kedarnath temple as a result of the cracking of snow due to sunlight.

"There has been no loss of lives or damage to the temple's property," said the official.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as they await further details about the incident to evaluate any potential risks or additional impacts.

Last week, a condolence meeting was held in Kedarnath Dham to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flood disaster of 2013. This was Organized by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and Kedar Sabha and the event saw participation from the entire Tirthapurohit community, the District Police Administration, and numerous pilgrims.