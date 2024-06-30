Advertisement
Video: Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

After an avalanche occurred near Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath Authorities monitored the situation closely.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: An avalanche occurred on Sunday early morning near Gandhi Sarovar in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. The avalanche occurred on a hill about 4 km away from the Kedarnath temple. 

The officials informed that an avalanche occurred at today's early morning but no casualty of life or property has been reported yet.

 

 

"There was an avalanche from above Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath at around 5 am today. But there has been no loss of life or property." Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said, ANI reported. 

According to the official, the avalanche occurred on a hill about 4 km away from the Kedarnath temple as a result of the cracking of snow due to sunlight.

"There has been no loss of lives or damage to the temple's property," said the official.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as they await further details about the incident to evaluate any potential risks or additional impacts.

Last week, a condolence meeting was held in Kedarnath Dham to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flood disaster of 2013. This was Organized by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and Kedar Sabha and the event saw participation from the entire Tirthapurohit community, the District Police Administration, and numerous pilgrims.

