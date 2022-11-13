Video: Hyderabad student beaten up forced to chant 'Allah-hu-Akbar', 'Jai Mata Di', FIR registered- WATCH

Hyderabad: In a shocking viral video a student of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) in Hyderabad, was being beaten up, ragged by the other students of the institute and forced to raise slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’, 'Jai Mata Di'. The students have also been booked for attempt to murder. The case was registered after the victim approached the police complaining of being harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room.

“On Nov 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student in the campus hostel room for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed. He was made to raise slogans of 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah Hu Akbar'. Case registered under TS Prohibition of Ragging Act,” SHO Shankarpally, as quoted by ANI.

Hyd | On Nov 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student in campus hostel room for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed.He was made to raise slogans of 'Jai Mata Di'&'Allah Hu Akbar'. Case registered under TS Prohibition of Ragging Act: SHO Shankarpally — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Police said, “The victim student has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus. FIR registered u/s 307, 323, 450, 342, 506 r/w 34 IPC, Sec4 (i)(ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.”

In the video, some students can be seen thrashing the victim for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammed. The boys can be heard forcing him to say ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ while some said, ‘will fix his ideology, beat him to coma’.

As per the complaint the 15 to 20 guys burst into victim's hostel room and beat him up while accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. The assaulters further asked him to chant Allah-hu-Akbar and Jai Mata Di while beating him up. He was also threatened during the course of the assault, as were his family members.