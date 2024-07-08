Video: J&K Terrorists Found Hiding In Fake Cupboard 'Bunker', 4 Killed

Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were killed in an encounter on Saturday night in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, had been hiding in Chinnigam Frisal, where they had built a bunker inside a wardrobe. This peculiar set up can be seen in a video that surfaced online.

In an hours-long encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, security forces killed six terrorists in two separate confrontations. Unfortunately, two soldiers were martyred during the conflict.

A video that surfaced online shows security officials examining a small but well-fortified concrete hideout hidden behind a wardrobe in a civilian residence.

Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, sacrificed their lives while battling terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain, described the neutralization of such a significant number of terrorists as a major achievement.

Indian Army has discovered a new hideout of terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir, where they used to hide.



See how a bunker has been built behind the cupboard in the house.#IndianArmy #KulgamEncounter#Kashmir #JammuKashmir #Kulgam pic.twitter.com/TUsWpQU4Qa July 7, 2024

"Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024," the Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.

The first encounter took place in Madergam, resulting in the death of one soldier. In the second encounter in Chinigam, Kulgam, four terrorists were killed, and another soldier lost his life in action.

All the terrorists were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, including one identified as a local commander of the group.