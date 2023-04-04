topStoriesenglish2591090
NewsIndia
STRAY DOGS

Video: Odisha Woman Rams Scooty Into Car After Being Chased By Stray Dogs

The woman, who had a child and another lady as pillion riders, was looking at the stray dogs when she hit the parked car.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 07:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Video: Odisha Woman Rams Scooty Into Car After Being Chased By Stray Dogs

New Delhi: A woman on Monday rammed her scooty into a parked car after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha. In a video shared by the news agency PTI, the woman, who had a child and another lady as pillions on the two-wheeler, can be seen looking at the dogs as they chase her on the Gandhi Nagar 7th Lane in Odisha's Berhampur. 

She, however, didn't see the parked four-wheeler and crashed into it. A dog can also be seen coming under one of the tyres of the two-wheeler when it hits the car.

As per the PTI, both woman and the child sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

Odisha reportedly has the second-highest number of stray dogs in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

According to a census done by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the number of stray dogs in Odisha was 8.62 lakh in 2012, which then increased to 17.34 lakh in 2019.

Earlier in February this year, the Odisha government had ordered all Chief District Veterinary Officers (CDVO) to be vigilant and remove stray dogs from the streets in the state.

Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that the instruction was sent after he saw a video of a four-year-old boy being mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

"I saw that video... A four-year-old child is being mauled by stray dogs in Hyderabad. There are stray dogs everywhere in our state also. So I issued a note to all CDVOs and my department that they should be on their toes. They should be vigilant that such an incident doesn't occur in Odisha," Swain had told PTI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia