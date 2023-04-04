Video: Odisha Woman Rams Scooty Into Car After Being Chased By Stray Dogs

New Delhi: A woman on Monday rammed her scooty into a parked car after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha. In a video shared by the news agency PTI, the woman, who had a child and another lady as pillions on the two-wheeler, can be seen looking at the dogs as they chase her on the Gandhi Nagar 7th Lane in Odisha's Berhampur.

She, however, didn't see the parked four-wheeler and crashed into it. A dog can also be seen coming under one of the tyres of the two-wheeler when it hits the car.

As per the PTI, both woman and the child sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

Caught on Camera | Scared of being bitten by stray dogs, a woman rammed her scooty into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city in Odisha. Both women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the incident. pic.twitter.com/F5h8wtCFHy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2023

Odisha reportedly has the second-highest number of stray dogs in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

According to a census done by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the number of stray dogs in Odisha was 8.62 lakh in 2012, which then increased to 17.34 lakh in 2019.

Earlier in February this year, the Odisha government had ordered all Chief District Veterinary Officers (CDVO) to be vigilant and remove stray dogs from the streets in the state.

Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that the instruction was sent after he saw a video of a four-year-old boy being mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

"I saw that video... A four-year-old child is being mauled by stray dogs in Hyderabad. There are stray dogs everywhere in our state also. So I issued a note to all CDVOs and my department that they should be on their toes. They should be vigilant that such an incident doesn't occur in Odisha," Swain had told PTI.