Coronavirus

Heart-breaking video of toddler trying to wake up dead mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station

The woman, a resident of Katihar, was already ill for the past one year and her condition suddenly deteriorated inside the train and on Monday (May 25) at around 12 noon the woman died in the train. 

Heart-breaking video of toddler trying to wake up dead mother at Bihar&#039;s Muzaffarpur railway station

Muzaffarpur: A woman migrant labourer returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad died on the train mid way to her native place in Bihar. The woman, Arvina Khatoon (35) a resident of Katihar, was already ill for the past one year and her condition suddenly deteriorated and on Monday (May 25) at around 12 noon the woman died in the train. 

In a scene that is heart wrenching, a video has gone viral of the woman's toddler son who is seen her approaching her dead body kept at the railway platform in Muzaffarpur. The son is seen trying to wake up his dead mother, then he gets distracted and starts playing around her. 

Read the story in Hindi here

The woman had boarded the train on Sunday with her sister and brother-in-law and her two-and-a-half-year old son. She died on the train near Madhubani. When the train reached Muzaffarpur Junction at around 3 pm the railway police removed the the woman's body off the train and placed it on the platform.

Speaking on the incident, GRP Deputy SP Ramakant Upadhyay said, 'The incident took place on May 25. The woman was coming from Ahmedabad and died inside the train near Madhubani. Her brother-in-law said that the woman died suddenly. There was no problem of food and water. The woman had an illness for the past one year and was also mentally unstable."

Meanwhile, the special Shramik trains has transported around 48 lakhs passengers in as many as 3543 trains to their home states in 26 days, according to an official statement.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaShramik trains
