Vijay Diwas 2021: Country will remain indebted to soldiers for supreme sacrifice, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 16) signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial and wrote that the nation's citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour.

The Prime Minister participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. "On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour," he wrote in the visitors' book."The country remembers the sacrifices of the soldiers who lost their lives in this war. The country will always remain indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifice. Their loyalty, sacrifice and dedication will keep inspiring the generations to come," he added.

He was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India`s victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi was received byRajnath Singh at the National War Memorial. Singh joined the nation in remembering the courage, valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces during the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' on December 16, 2021. In a series of tweets, Singh termed the 1971 war as the golden chapter in India`s military history.

Last year on December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war. Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honour.

