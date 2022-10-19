Viral Video: 3 year old child files police complaint against mother for ‘STEALING’ chocolates- WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A cute video is going viral of a 3 year old adamant about his need for chocolates, recently approached the police with a “complaint” against his mother. The little child’s actions have left netizens in splits as he reportedly wanted his mother to be imprisoned for stealing his chocolates. The viral video has left people chuckling and in awe of the cute child. The video is from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

It shows a child named Hamza lodging a complaint with a policewoman against his mother over 'stealing' his candies and chocolates. He even asks the cop to put his mother behind bars. When the policewoman asks about his mother's name, he simply says 'mummy'. What is even funnier to watch is how the cop is pretending to pay serious attention to his complaint and diligently noting the minute details.

The child is seen signing that piece of paper. Ms Nayak then assures him that his mother would be arrested soon. Hamza's father told the police that his mother petted on his cheek gently when he asked for candies.

After the video clip went viral, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke to the child over a video call and promised him that he will send him chocolates and a cycle on Diwali.