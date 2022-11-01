Viral video: BIZARRE! Monkey steels, drinks 'BEER' at wine shop in UP's Raebareli- WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A bizarre video from Uttar Pradesh shows a monkey drinking beer from a can. The owner of the wine store claimed that the animal had broken into the liquor store and taken customers' bottles. In Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a case was also filed against the animal. An employee at the store claimed that the drunken monkey frequently attempted to steal bottles from the establishment in addition to stealing drinks from customers.

According to media reports the shopkeeper was fed up with the monkey's behaviour. On filing a complaint to the authorities, the shopkeeper was advised to fend him away. He added that the monkey turns aggressive if any attempt is made to prevent it from taking a bottle.

A similar case had been reported from Nawabganj area on the Lucknow-Kanpur road where a monkey was a 'permanent customer' at a liquor vend. The monkey relished chilled beer and often, a customer would buy a bottle of beer for him. Later, the monkey developed an enlarged liver due to which he died.