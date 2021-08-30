Viral video: Famed Kerala Boat Race goes global, gets recreated in Canada- Watch

New Delhi: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, Malayalee community in Canada on Sunday (August 29, 2021) recreated the famed Kerala Boat Race at a lake.

The Professor's Lake at Brampton in Canada on Sunday witnessed 21 teams including two teams of women participating in the traditional boat race.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan also shared the video on his official Twitter handle with caption, "Kerala Boat Race goes global".

"Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by IndianToronto and Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens' and 2 women's teams vying for the trophy", he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by @indiaintoronto & Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens’ and 2 womens’ teams vying for the trophy. pic.twitter.com/bxrz1PmGUj — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 29, 2021

Reportedly, 11 members were onboard each boat and the event was organised by India in Toronto as an initiative by the Consulate General of India and Brampton Malayalee Samajam.

According to the Brampton Malayalee Samajam, which is a non-profit, non-political, secular, and cultural organization whose principal objective is that of preserving and maintaining the culture, language, and heritage of Kerala, the Brampton Boat Race is one of the only such events that hosts the traditional Vallamkali in the whole North America.

