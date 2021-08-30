हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: Famed Kerala Boat Race goes global, gets recreated in Canada- Watch

The Professor's Lake at Brampton in Canada on Sunday witnessed 21 teams including two teams of women participating in the traditional boat race.

Viral video: Famed Kerala Boat Race goes global, gets recreated in Canada- Watch
Photo: Twitter/ IndianinToronto

New Delhi: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, Malayalee community in Canada on Sunday (August 29, 2021) recreated the famed Kerala Boat Race at a lake. 

The Professor's Lake at Brampton in Canada on Sunday witnessed 21 teams including two teams of women participating in the traditional boat race.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan also shared the video on his official Twitter handle with caption, "Kerala Boat Race goes global". 

"Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by IndianToronto and Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens' and 2 women's teams vying for the trophy", he tweeted.

Watch the video here: 

ALSO READ | Viral video: Bittu mera hai! THIS bahu's dance with hubby leaves her MIL fuming - Watch

Reportedly, 11 members were onboard each boat and the event was organised by India in Toronto as an initiative by the Consulate General of India and Brampton Malayalee Samajam.

According to the Brampton Malayalee Samajam, which is a non-profit, non-political, secular, and cultural organization whose principal objective is that of preserving and maintaining the culture, language, and heritage of Kerala, the Brampton Boat Race is one of the only such events that hosts the traditional Vallamkali in the whole North America. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoKerala Boat RaceCanadaAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Next
Story

Mysuru Gangrape Case: Survivor's family left the city without giving statement to police

Must Watch

PT10M18S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: US President Joe Biden pays tribute to the martyred soldiers - watch top news