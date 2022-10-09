NewsIndia
Viral Video: Zomato Delivery boy delivers food late, Delhi man welcomes him with 'AARTI KI THAALI'- WATCH

The video started off by showing a Zomato agent walking towards My Kumar's doorstep. The Delhi man, on the other hand, was seen waiting at the door of his house with an 'aarti ki thali' for the delivery executive.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral: It is the festive season, and getting food delivered on time during this period is quite a task. With the increased traffic and increase in demand, delivery agents tend to get late, and that is a little understandable. In a new funny viral video a man is seen welcoming a food delivery executive—who was about an hour late—with an 'aarti ki thali'. The clip of this entire instance was shared on Instagram by a user named Sanjeev Kumar. The video started off by showing a Zomato agent walking towards My Kumar's doorstep. The Delhi man, on the other hand, was seen waiting at the door of his house with an 'aarti ki thali' for the delivery executive.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sanjeev Tyagi, a businessman from Delhi, with the following caption: “Getting your order despite “Dilli ka traffic. Thank you Zomato.” The reel has received a massive 4.8 million views and 428k likes. When the delivery agent finally reached the doorstep, the Delhi man was comically singing the iconic Kumar Sanu song "Aaiye Aapka Intezar Tha". He then even went ahead to put a tikka on the delivery boy's forehead before receiving his food order from him.  

 

Meanwhile, in another wholesome instance, a while back a video showing a food delivery executive delivering food with his kids had taken the internet by storm. Food blogger Saurabh Panjwani shared a short video introducing his followers to a delivery agent who carries his daughter and son to every delivery address assigned.

A user commented, “He understood the assignment.” Another user wrote, “Delivery boy passed the vibe check.” A third user wrote, “But this is way better than those who just start abusing and beating respect 4u sir.”

