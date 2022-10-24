Viral Video: Massive fight breaks out between Tamil Nadu college students and toll employees in Andhra Pradesh, 10 Injured- WATCH

Tamil Nadu: In a shocking video a free-for-all clash broke out at a toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati after students of a law college from Tamil Nadu were stopped due to a payment-related issue on Sunday. The students went on a rampage, attacking the toll booth staff with helmets, and reportedly also damaged a few vehicles present there. 10 students from Tamil Nadu were left injured and their cars damaged after staff of a toll plaza at Vadamalapeta in that state went on the rampage and attacked them, allegedly over the payment of toll fees, police said.

According to media reports the students were returning after an exam when the vehicle of one of the law students was stopped at the toll plaza as his FASTag payment did not work. The student was then asked to move back his car and clear the way for other vehicles queuing up behind them.

Students of a law college in Tamil Nadu attacked toll plaza staff in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district over toll fees and the ruckus led to a clash between two groups#TamilNadu #LawStudents #Tirupati #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/SUv456gEG3 — Arun Pruthvy Sandilya (@arunsandilya) October 23, 2022

There was a commotion when the students used their helmets to attack the employees. The law students were approached by the police, who had hurried to the scene and had warned them not to impede the flow of vehicles into and out of the toll plaza.

However, the students persisted and allegedly gave way to cars with Tamil Nadu registration and blocked the way for cars from Andhra Pradesh. The kids and a group of neighbourhood residents got into a huge brawl as a result of this. The police have promised to take stern action against anyone involved and have begun an inquiry.