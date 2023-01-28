Viral Video: UP Men Dance Obscenely as National Anthem Plays in Background; Police Takes Action

Three young people were detained in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem in this city's Eidgah neighbourhood on Saturday. The incident was made public after the incident's footage became viral on social media. The national anthem was playing in the background while the video showed three young men dancing.

“A video had gone viral in which three youths could be seen dancing while the national anthem is being played. During the investigation, two of them were identified as Adnan and Ruhal,” Station House Officer of Railway Road police station Sanjay Kumar Sharma said. He said a case was registered against the three youths, and Adnan was detained for questioning.

In the 29-second video, a youth donning a black jacket is seen offering a salute and then starts obscenely dancing. Furthermore, he keeps on taking his act forward by saluting with both his hands. Meanwhile, his friends laugh as the national anthem plays in the background. One of his friends in the background can be seen trying to control his laughter while the other one behind the camera laughs uncontrollably.

If you can't respect the national anthem, you don't deserve to be free.

'Adnan' and 'Ruhel' from UP should be behind bars for this act. pic.twitter.com/cLCxCYGUbq — Zaira Nizaam (@Zaira_Nizaam) January 27, 2023

Sachin Sirohi, a former city president of Hindu Jagran Manch, said it was an insult to the national anthem and demanded that a sedition case be registered against the accused persons.

