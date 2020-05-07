Visakhapatnam gas leak death toll jumps to 6, PM Modi to meet NDMA officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 7) spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the deadly gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam.

Six people, including one children, died while over 1,000 were hospitalised due to the gas leak at the chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram village at around 2:00 AM. Footages of the incident show many people lying unconscious on the roads near the chemical plant. Some people can be seen wearing masks and helping those who are showing signs of difficulty in breathing.

The prime minister has also called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence at 11 AM to hold discussions over the incident which has left over 100 in criticial condition.

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," tweeted PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked party members in and around Vishakapatnam to help those affected by the leak. "My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

According to reports, the gas has been neutralised and NDRF team has reached the spot. It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.

"Primary report is that poly vinyl chloride gas (or may be Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water)," said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana in a statement.