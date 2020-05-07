Vishakapatnam gas leak: Take every possible step to save lives, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as death toll reaches 8

The death toll in gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam district jumped to 8 on Thursday (July 7).

"After gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas," said Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy.

Reddy said that the company managing the operations at the chemical plant will have to take responsible for the incident and the government will seek explanation from them. "Company managing this has to be responsible for #VizagGasLeak mishap. They'll have to come & explain us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (May 7) left for Visakhapatnam to enquired about the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, district officials have been directed by CM Reddy to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

It is learnt that CM Reddy will also visit state-run King George Hospital where the affected are being treated. “The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help,” CMO, Andhra Pradesh stated.

Hon'ble CM @ysjagan will leave for Vizag to visit the hospital where the affected are being treated. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) May 7, 2020

The prime minister also called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence at 11 AM to hold discussions over the incident which has left over 100 in criticial condition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.

According to reports, the gas has been neutralised and NDRF team has evacuated the people from the affected villages. It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.