Vistara to resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner after coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown ends

Indian air carrier Vistara on Wednesday asserted that it plans to resume flight services from May 4 in a phased manner after the lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19 ends. An airline spokesperson in a statement said that the airline will make every effort to protect the health and ensure the safety of its passengers and staff.

The statement also added that the airline will follow all regulatory guidelines and adopt certain important, stringent preventive measures proactively. It will ensure social distancing across all touchpoints and continue with the stepped-up cleaning measures.

All Vistara aircraft will be cleaned at the turnaround of every single flight and undergo deep cleaning with a higher concentration of approved disinfectant cleaners every 24 hours, the statement added. The staff on-ground and onboard will wear face masks and hand gloves at all times and all the aircraft will be equipped with such PPEs, including sanitizer wipes and contactless thermometers, it further read.

Any passenger showing symptoms of fever and/or respiratory illness will undergo a precautionary check-up with the Airport Medical Support Team, assured the airline. Certain temporary adjustments in some of the aspects of the onboard services, to minimize interaction between cabin crew and customers, will also be made.

According to an official statement, “While the situation remains fluid, we plan to resume services in a phased manner starting May 4. We will make every effort to protect the health safety of our customers and staff, following all regulatory guidelines as well as by adopting certain important, stringent preventive measures proactively."

"We will ensure social distancing across all touchpoints and continue with our stepped-up cleaning measures. All Vistara aircraft will be cleaned with at the turnaround of every single flight and undergo deep cleaning with a higher concentration of approved disinfectant cleaners every 24 hours. Our staff on-ground and onboard will wear face masks and hand gloves at all times and all our aircraft will be equipped with such PPEs, including sanitizer wipes and contactless thermometers," read the statement.

It also added, "Any passenger showing symptoms of fever and/or respiratory illness will undergo a precautionary check-up with the Airport Medical Support Team. We will also make temporary adjustments in some of the aspects of our onboard service purely to minimize interaction between cabin crew and customers."