Pulwama attack

Vladimir Putin calls PM Narendra Modi, expresses condolences over Pulwama attack

Vladimir Putin said that his country stands firm with India in the fight against terrorism.

File photo

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to express his condolences over the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF troopers lost their lives.

Expressing Russia's solidarity with the people of India in the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, Putin said that his country stands firm with India in the fight against terrorism.

In return, PM Modi thanked Putin for his steadfast support towards India's efforts in protecting its territory from cross-border terror attacks. He also renewed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism as a pillar of a privileged and special strategic partnership.

Both leaders also agreed that the growing cooperation between the two countries will take their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership from strength to strength.

