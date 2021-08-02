Vyapam scam: Two accused get 7 years jail term for rigging 2013 MP police constable exam

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court judge convicted two accused, identified as Om Prakash Tyagi (35) and Satish Jatav (35) and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for rigging a police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2013, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.

The CBI had registered a case and taken over the investigation in Vyapam scam in August 2018 from the Madhya Pradesh Police. As per the prosecution, candidate Om Prakash Tyagi paid Jatav Rs 1,25,000 to pass the constable recruitment test and the latter hired one Prakhar Trivedi to clear the examination using forged admission card and other documents. Trivedi, incidentally, died in a car crash during the course of the trial, after which the trial against him abated.

The Vyapam scam involved fraud in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board that was unearthed in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees.

