हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vyapam scam

Vyapam scam: Two accused get 7 years jail term for rigging 2013 MP police constable exam

As per the prosecution, candidate Om Prakash Tyagi paid Jatav Rs 1,25,000 to pass the constable recruitment test and the latter hired one Prakhar Trivedi to clear the examination using forged admission card and other documents. 

Vyapam scam: Two accused get 7 years jail term for rigging 2013 MP police constable exam
File Photo

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court judge convicted two accused, identified as Om Prakash Tyagi (35) and Satish Jatav (35) and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for rigging a police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2013, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them. 

The CBI had registered a case and taken over the investigation in Vyapam scam in August 2018 from the Madhya Pradesh Police. As per the prosecution, candidate Om Prakash Tyagi paid Jatav Rs 1,25,000 to pass the constable recruitment test and the latter hired one Prakhar Trivedi to clear the examination using forged admission card and other documents. Trivedi, incidentally, died in a car crash during the course of the trial, after which the trial against him abated. 

The Vyapam scam involved fraud in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board that was unearthed in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vyapam scamMadhya PradeshMP Vyapam scamMP police constable examVyapamVyapam scandal
Next
Story

Covaxin is effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19: ICMR study

Must Watch

PT6M17S

Rivers in spate in many states including MP, UP, West Bengal; flood situation due to heavy rains