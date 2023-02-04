WATCH: Another Video of Bihar IAS Officer KK Pathak Abusing Junior Colleagues Goes Viral

Patna: Despite a warning from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, another video of senior IAS officer KK Pathak abusing his junior colleagues during a departmental meeting. The video, which has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared, shows the senior Bihar bureaucrat hurling abuses at his juniors. In the latest video, he can be seen using very objectionable words against the junior officers of the Bihar state cooperative department. In the latest video, Pathak can be seen saying that the officers don`t work till the time they "listen to abusive words" (are abused).

It has emerged that during the meeting, Pathak lost his cool and said, "Remove all cooperatives, I will distribute fertilisers and other equipment on my own." This video, believed to have emerged from a video conference meeting, comes just a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an investigation into KK Pathak's conduct.

#CaughtOnCamera: Bihar IAS officer abuses & threatens a junior officer pic.twitter.com/BYnQ4AT2IE — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 4, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, a video surfaced on social media where Pathak abused some IAS officers during the meeting of the liquor prohibition department. He also abused the officials of the Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) officials as well. BASA has also registered an FIR against Pathak in the Secretariat police station on Thursday. Following his extremely rude behaviour, Pathak is now facing criticism from all sections.

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognisance of the matter and directed the authority to launch an investigation against him. RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also slammed him for his unparliamentary behaviour with junior officers. Pathak, however, apologised for his behaviour later on.