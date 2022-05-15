हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Pasad Paul

WATCH: BJP's Ram Prasad Paul smashes chair, shouts in protest to Manik Saha's appointment as CM

As Biplab Deb proposed the 69-year-old Saha's name in the meeting, Minister Ram Prasad Paul protested, which led to a scuffle among MLAs.

WATCH: BJP&#039;s Ram Prasad Paul smashes chair, shouts in protest to Manik Saha&#039;s appointment as CM
Ram Prasad Paul smashed a chair on the floor.

The BJP today announced Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha's name for the Tripura CM post, succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday. However, the everything didn't go as planned by the BJP that held the legislature party meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after a Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya. As Deb proposed the 69-year-old Saha's name in the meeting, minister Ram Prasad Paul protested, which led to a scuffle among MLAs.

Paul, as seen in a video tweeted by Trinamool Congress, smashed a chair before the situation was calmed.

Paul wanted deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, as the next chief minister of the state, they said. The TMC took a jibe at the BJP. "Ram Prasad, feeling okay? The entire @BJP4Tripura unit seems to be falling apart! TMC proves its might yet again! #ShameOnBJP," TMC's Tripura unit Tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

