Watch: Electrocuted Elephant Saved by Bandipur Tiger Reserve Staff, PM Modi Says, 'Happy to See This'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving the electrocuted elephant and said that such compassion among our people is commendable. Responding to a tweet by Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labor and Employment, the Prime Minister said; “Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable."

Taking to Twitter, Yadav shared videos and pictures of forest staff's efforts to save the female elephant.

"So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride," he said in a tweet.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Ramesh Pandey also shared a post of the treatment. He tweeted, "A female elephant got electrocuted near Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Forest staffs and veterinarians got her treated in time and made her finally stand on feet. It was a long ordeal. Salutation to the entire team for this great feat."