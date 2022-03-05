हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Navy

WATCH: Indian Navy successfully test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile

The Indian Navy took to Twitter and said that the long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated.

WATCH: Indian Navy successfully test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile

On Saturday (March 5), the Indian Navy successfully test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile. The Indian Navy took to Twitter and said that the long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated.

"Long-range precision strike capability of Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," the Indian Navy's tweet read.

Watch the video here:

"This achievement establishes the Indian Navy's ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea, when and where required," the Indian Navy was quote by ANI. They added, "Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of  Indian missile and ship-building prowess. They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours."

Earlier in January, India test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. According to the informed Defence sources, the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

The air-launched variant of the BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a Sukhoi-30MKI in November 2017. BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

