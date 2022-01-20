हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BrahMos

India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Odisha coast

According to the informed Defence sources, the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

New Delhi: India on Thursday successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. According to the informed Defence sources, the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

 

 

Earlier on January 11, the country had successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile from the Indian Navy`s INS Visakhapatnam warship.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," DRDO official had said.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented BrahMos, DRDO teams & industry for successful flight test. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secy Dept of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO appreciated scientists & engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximize the weapon systems efficiency.

 

 

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations. 

