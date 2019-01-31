Watch live streaming of Ramgarh by-election result 2019 on Zee News

The result of Rajasthan's Ramgarh bypoll will be declared on Thursday and the counting for the same is currently underway.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh due to cardiac arrest ahead of December 7 Assembly polls last year.

Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are locked in a triangular contest on this seat.

The voting was held on January 28 which witnessed a voter turnout of 79.12 per cent across 278 polling booths.

There are 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Congress’ Shaphia Zubair Khan, BJP’s Sukhwant Singh and BSP’s Jagat Singh.