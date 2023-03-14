Watch: Men Throw Currency Notes From Car Trunk, Recreate Scene From Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'

Gurugram: A startling incident has come to light from Haryana's Gurugram where a man threw currency notes from a running car on the Golf Course Road of the city. The duo tried to reenact a scene from Shahid Kapoor's latest web series 'Farzi'. Police have filed a case in the matter after a video of the incident went viral on social media. It can seen in the video that the notes are being blown away from the trunk of a white colored car. In the 15 second long video, a man with a mask on his face can be seen throwing money from the trunk while the other person is driving the car.

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter.



"Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified," news agency ANI quoted ACP (DLF Gurugram) Vikas Kaushik as saying.