Watch: MESMERISING video of flamingos at Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu

Viral video: It's the season to be jolly and it seems as if nature also agrees. December is the month that sees a lot of migratory birds flocking to several parts of the country, after chartering hundreds of miles in flight. Recently, Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, shared a short video that shows a flock of flamingos, taking off for a flight, after walking and running through the water body.

The beautiful video was shot at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. The heavenly orange hues of the sun rays falling on the water body, which is glimmering, capture the many wonders and beauty of nature. Supriya Sahu shared the video with the caption: "Magical Kodiakkarai/Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu is happy to welcome migratory birds flying in from across oceans. More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in Muthupettai mangrove area. Mesmerising indeed..."

Spectacular! Extraordinary flight of flock of flamingoes in Tamil Nadu

Magical Kodiakkarai/Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu is happy to welcome migratory birds flying in from across oceans.More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in Muthupettai mangrove area.Mesmerising indeed #TNForest #pointcalimere Beautiful video by DFO Arivoli @TNDIPRNEWS pic.twitter.com/oUuHPrKHDR — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 17, 2022

The video has so far garnered over 1200 likes and has been widely appreciated. One Twitter user expressed wonder and amazement and wrote: "What's beauty. What a grace. Sometimes makes one wonder if we really do exist with them on this lovely planet."Another user said it will be boost tourism, while yet another said it was a "heartwarming" sight to see the birdsin their majestic flight.

As the name goes, flamingos are known for their flame-like colour, and usually stand on one leg with the other tucked beneath the body. Among six species, there are four flamingo species distributed throughout the Americas (which includes the Caribbean), and two species native to Afro-Eurasia.

Also read: 7 best places in India to travel for snowfall and enjoy a white Christmas - check out