Watch: Old Video Of UP SDM Jyoti Maurya Resurfaces; Seen Abusing Husband

Amid controversy of SDM Jyoti Maurya cheating on her husband and charges of corruption against her an old video of the officer hurling profanities at her husband has resurfaced on the internet.

Watch: Old Video Of UP SDM Jyoti Maurya Resurfaces; Seen Abusing Husband

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jyoti Maurya, a Provincial Civil Service Officer in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly has been in discussion on social media since she was accused of cheating on her husband and corruption by her husband Alok Maurya. Adding fuel to the fire, an old video of the SDM has resurfaced on the internet in which the civil services officer can be seen hurling profanities at her husband.

In the video, the officer can be seen getting aggressive while her husband keeps on filming her. While they seem to be in conversation, the SDM uses inappropriate words for her husband's parents. Meanwhile, her husband, Alok can be heard calmly responding to her. She can be heard saying, "Your parents are sweepers, good for nothing. Mine is a Zamindar family."

Alok disclosed that he wed Jyoti in 2010 and then supported her academic endeavours. Following her dream, Jyoti eventually earned the third female position and the 16th overall position in the Public Service Commission. Their relatives were ecstatic. Later on, the couple welcomed twin girls in 2015. Up until 2020, everything seemed fine.

According to Alok, Jyoti made friends with the Ghaziabad District Commandant of the Home Guards in 2020. They started talking frequently, and Alok didn't notice anything odd given their shared professional background. But in 2022, Jyoti failed to log out of her mobile Facebook account. Because of which Alok got access to their explicit chats, which enraged him. Following this revelation, Jyoti used physical force against him and threatened to put him in jail when he complained. 

Alok was apprehended on December 22, 2022, at a hotel in Lucknow. He asserts that he made it out alive. Things got worse for Alok here on, he accused Jyoti saying, "A week ago, I received a call threatening me to willingly take a divorce; otherwise, I would be killed. She also threatened to implicate me in a false dowry case under Section 376."

