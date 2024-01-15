trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710034
INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERSION

Watch: Passengers Enjoy Snacks, Chats On Tarmac After Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai



|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 10:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Passengers of an IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Mumbai, made the most of their unscheduled stop, holding a virtual "picnic" on the tarmac, sharing snacks and chit-chatting with each other, as per a video going viral on social media. The incident occurred on Sunday after flight 6E2195, en route from Goa to Delhi, was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues attributed to low visibility conditions in the capital on Sunday.

The video, shared widely on social media platforms, depicts passengers sitting unfazed on the tarmac, some enjoying snacks and meals, while others engage in casual conversations. In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the diversion of flight 6E2195 and acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, citing low visibility conditions in Delhi as the primary reason.

"We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future," the statement read.

