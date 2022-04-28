Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata and PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated seven state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres and laid foundation stone for seven new Cancer centres in Assam. At the event, Ratan Tata, 84, made a rare speech, saying that he dedicates his "last years to health". "I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognizes & is recognized by all," Ratan Tata said.

Earlier, a Tata Trusts spokesperson had said that three more such cancer care facilities are in an advanced stage of completion and will be opened later this year.

He said the 17 medical facilities, the "largest" network under cancer control model of Tata Trusts, will serve 50,000 people annually not only from Assam but also from neighbouring states. He unveiled a plaque in front of the centre, in the presence of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi inspected the facilities and equipment in the centre, situated on the Assam Medical College and Hospital premise here, during a brief tour.

He will also virtually inaugurate six other similar facilities in another programme scheduled later in the afternoon. Those are located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang.