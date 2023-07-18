Watch: Unable To Digest Chandrayaan-3 Success, Ex-Pakistani Minister MOCKS India's Third Lunar Mission

NEW DELHI: While the successful launch of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 has earned praise from across the globe, it appears that the success of ISRO’s ambitious space programme has been pretty hard for the neighbouring Pakistani leaders to digest. A video of Pakistan’s former Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry making fun of India’s third lunar mission has gone viral on social media.

However, Zee Media can not independently verify the authenticity of this video which was shared by a Twitter user Radhika Chaudhary.





Interestingly, while Fawad Chaudhry was quick to congratulate India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3, the viral video shows him making fun of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In the viral video, Fawad Chaudhry could be seen replying to questions about Moon sightings with a reference to the latest space mission conducted by ISRO. “Itne papad belne ki zaroorat nahin hai, ("You don't need to go to such great lengths for Moon sightings)" the former Pakistani minister says. He further says "As the moon is clearly visible from earth. there is no need to waste a lot of funds researching about it.''

Chaudhry reportedly made these remarks during a TV debate on ARY News channel. However, this is not the first time that Chaudhry has made fun of India. In a series of tweets, which have now been deleted, he made sarcastic comments on the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

"Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir II be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger," Fawad tweeted in 2019.

Chaudhry’s latest comments on Chandrayaan 3 coincide with a leading British politician also making a controversial statement in his sarcastic congratulatory message. The British Politician in question, Paul Golding, took to Twitter and tweeted, “Well done, India, on the success of your space program. And shame on UK politicians who keep unnecessarily giving tens of millions of pounds in ‘foreign aid’ to India.”

Through his cryptic tweet, Golding reminded India of “millions of pounds of UK aid,” however, he was brutally trolled by Indian Twitter users for his uncanny congratulatory tweet.

India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 was successfully launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission is aimed at making a soft landing on the unexplored South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-1 mission was successfully launched in October 2008 while Chandrayaan-2 was conceived as a more complex mission as it carried an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) to explore the unexplored South Pole of the Moon. However, the mission met with an abrupt end as scientists lost communication with the lander before it could make a soft landing on the Moon's surface.