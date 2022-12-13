Water and Weight Loss - Does It Really Help You Lose Weight?

Drinking water and weight loss? Are the two even related? Water and weight loss issues both are prevalent. But did you know that water can assist you in your weight loss journey? If not, then treat yourself to the information and get a clear picture.

You might have heard about the ratio of water in the human body in your science books when you were little. Water has a share of around 60% of our body's weight. Therefore, it is evident that water has a lot of influence over our health and physique.

Water and weight loss might not be directly related but are connected. Here, a list of functions stimulated due to drinking water:

The Metabolism Mechanism

Water helps in the smooth functioning of the metabolxism mechanism. All the cellular activities inside our bodies require water as their primary fuel. Our body is like a machine that requires water for smooth working. When the supply of this fuel is low, it might result in inefficiencies and cause dehydration.

What happens is that drinking water can initiate the thermogenesis process (increasing body heat), which aids in burning calories. Moreover, high metabolism might help burn the body's extra fat.

Diet

Whenever you feel a little bit hungry, pick a bottle of water instead of picking up some popular diet pills. It is scientifically proven that our brain can sometimes confuse the feeling of thirst for hunger. Thus, we might end up eating when we could drink some water instead.

Grabbing a glass of water before the meal could reduce the number of calories otherwise, you would have consumed. Water might reduce your appetite. You would wonder if it can make an impact on your weight. My friend, it's just a matter of time. Imagine doing this for a whole year. Yes! You are thinking it right.

You could go for a diet high in proteins and fibrous content and comparatively low in fats and carbohydrates to reduce further weight gain. Also, drinking water could help adequately digest fat and carbohydrates that add to your weight calorie-free drink.

You might have yet to think about water that way before as a calorie-free drink. Water can be an excellent replacement for coffee, latte, and other soft drinks in the market, which are high in energy, fat, sugar, etc. So, rather than consuming calories-loaded beverages, have a glass of water. Mind you, and these small eating habits make a big difference.

Stay Hydrated On Workouts

Exercising is one of the ways to declining weight. One must stay hydrated before as well as during the workout. It is essential as it improves the quality of your training by facilitating the proper functioning of muscular tissues and joints. It, in turn, would increase your stamina to stay longer and burn more body fat.

A lot of water is lost during physical workouts in the form of sweat. Drinking water throughout the session would not only help you to stay hydrated but also regulate the temperature of your body. Additionally, staying hydrated during workouts also prevents muscle cramps.

Water For Cutting Fat

Yes! Water could assist in burning body fat. This mechanism of utilizing fat to produce energy in the body is called lipolysis. The drinking of water stimulates the process of lipolysis, which further helps you lose some pounds. On the other hand, the lack of water in the body might hinder or slow it down.

Being Hydrated Keeps Stress At Bay

Water has the potential to influence your mood. The fluctuations in mood swings might also be caused by the amount of water consumed. Being sufficiently hydrated may lift your mood, whereas the lack of it could make you feel low, irritated, or even stressed.

Drinking a sufficient amount of water might help you in dealing with stressful situations. Stress is one of the causes that may lead to weight gain. Therefore, it is essential to manage stress if you want to become a bit lighter. It is observed that dehydration might lead to the production of stress hormones. It would then make you feel dizzy, confused, tired, etc., which might lead to overeating.

Water For Digestion

Water might facilitate the process of digestion by easily breaking down the food into smaller particles for the absorption of nutrients. It helps in the proper functioning of kidneys that are responsible for the elimination of waste from the body. The urine is primarily made up of water, and stool movement becomes smoother with adequate water intake.

It might save you from being constipated and keep the problem of bloating at the deck. In addition, it may also aid the essential vitamins and minerals in the body to get absorbed in the blood.

Other Benefits Of Drinking Water

Water is like a magical drink with numerous benefits.

It may rejuvenate your skin cells and make you healthy- drinking plenty of water gives a natural glow.

The brain might work efficiently with an ample amount of water.

It could accelerate blood pressure.

It might assist you in your weight loss journey.

Sufficient water may prevent the blood from becoming thicker and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It could help you with your tendons and ligament issues.

It may facilitate effective digestion. it

It may smoothen the excretion of waste in the body.

It might help you replenish your skin, thereby enhancing its elasticity. It would consequently help in the delay of signs of ageing.

Water is a perfect replacement for your expensive anti-ageing treatments. It has the potential to make your skin glow and enhance your complexion with a soft texture on the outside. Therefore, drink lots of water rather than shopping for expensive skin care.

Some common skin disorders like wrinkles and inflammation could be treated with hydration via flushing toxicants out of the body.

A shower in the chill water could calm your nerves and heal the damage done to the skin due to stress. Let your body relax for 3- 5 minutes, completely dipped in water, to renovate your skin. But remember that exposure to water for longer durations could scrap off the natural oils from your skin.

A cold-water bath could eliminate the redness of the skin and set the skin for better makeup application. It could also help tighten the skin pores and prevent them from being clogged.

How Much Water Should You Drink In A Day?

The ideal rule of six to eight glasses of water a day has long been eliminated. Your daily consumption of water depends on a lot of factors, internal as well as external. Letting your thirst guide you can be one of the ways to do it. However, one must keep drinking water even when you are feeling a little bit thirsty. But always remember that an overdose of anything could be harmful.

One can also pay attention to their urine. The colour and odour of the urine can help you identify if you are hydrated. The lighter the shade, the better it is, and it must not stink.

Conclusion

While drinking water alone cannot make you lighter dramatically, it might facilitate many other body functions that directly impact the body's weight. Water and healthy food in your schedule would significantly affect your weight. Water is vital for the overall working of the human body.

Being a calorie-free liquid, it is best for those on a low-calorie diet to replace their overall consumption of sugary beverages with water for effective outcomes. So, keep yourself hydrated and happy.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)