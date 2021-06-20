Water supply to be affected in several areas in Delhi today: Jal Board

New Delhi: The water supply to several areas in Delhi will be affected on Sunday (June 20, 2021) due to the rise in ammonia pollution and algae in the Yamuna river, as per Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The board said that this will hamper water production at its Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants in the national capital.

The DJB further advised the residents of the national capital to make judicious use of water while assuring them "water tankers shall be made available on demand".

“Due to increase in the Ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna River, water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20, 2021, in the following areas and so on till the ammonia level in river reduces to treatable limit,” read a statement from the DJB on Saturday.

The board also disclosed that the areas which are likely to be affected on Sunday include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas.

Also, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramizela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and parts of cantonment area would be affected, the release added.

Earlier, last month, the water supply in parts of the national capital was affected twice due to turbidity in raw water from Upper Ganga Canal and neighbouring state Haryana releasing less water into the Yamuna.

