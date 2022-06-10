WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHE) on Friday (June 10, 2022) announced the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022. Students who appeared for the WB HC 12th board exams can check their results on the WBCHSE's official site- wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. The results were announced in a press conference and were made available online from 12 PM onwards. he West Bengal higher secondary result marksheets and certificates will be distributed on June 20 through authorised representatives of the schools from 56 distribution centres.

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: Toppers of the West Bengal HC 12th board exams

There are 272 candidates in the top 10 of the merit list of this year's West Bengal Higher Secondary Result. Adisha Devsharma, a student of Dinhata Sonidevi Jain High School in coochbehar secured the first rank in the West Bengal 12th board results 2022 scoring, 99.6%.

Sayandeep Samanta of Jalchak Nateswari Netaji Vidyayatan in West Medinipur stood at second position securing 99.4 per cent with just one mark less than the first ranker. First rank holder Adisha's got is 498 marks while Sayandeep got 497 marks.

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: Boys outshine girls in West Bengal 12th result 2022

Of the 272 students in the top 10 of the merit list, 144 are male students and 128 are female students. Four students secured the third position in the West Bengal higher secondary result securing 496 marks each. Students who got Third position in the WB result 2022 are Soham Das of Hooghly Collegiate School, Abhik Das of Katwa Kashiram Das Institution, Parichoy Pari of West Medinipur and Rohin Sen of Kolkata Pathabhavan while 8 students secured the fourth place with 495 marks each.

West Bengal higher secondary result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available

Step 3: Click on Class 12 result link in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download. Take a printout for future references.

The West Bengal 12th result 2022 was published within 44 days of the last board examination. The West Bengal higher secondary examinations commenced on April 2 and were concluded on April 27, 2022. The West Bengal higher secondary result marksheets and certificates will be distributed on June 20 through authorised representatives of the schools from 56 distribution centres.

Live TV