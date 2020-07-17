WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Board to declare Class 12 results on wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be releasing the West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 at 3.30 PM on Friday (July 17) on the board's official websites-wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

The West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 will be announced for all the three streams - Science, Arts and Commerce. Students will be able to check their Class 12 results 2020 using their roll number and date of birth.

Some other website where students can check are - exametc.com; results.shiksha; westbengal.shiksha; west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

Students must note that the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 released online will be provisional in nature. They will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their schools.

For the assessment of the cancelled papers, the council will take into consideration the marks obtained in already conducted papers. In this case, the highest marks obtained in a certain paper will be taken into consideration for the cancelled papers. Students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in cancelled papers can appeal to the Council which will conduct examinations for them after the ongoing crisis subsides.

The time and date of the exam for these students will be announced only after favourable condition establishes.

How to Check West Bengal 12th Result 2020 online:

Students can follow these simple steps to check their WB HS Result 2020:

-Visit the official website of WB 12th Board- wbchse.nic.in

-Navigate to the link provided for WB 12th Result 2020

-Enter the details as required (date of birth and roll number)

-West Bengal 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

-Download the HS result 2020 West Bengal board and take a printout of it. Keep it safe for future reference

Steps to check WB HS Result 2020 via SMS

WBCHSE provides the facility to check West Bengal 12th Result 2020 via SMS. For this, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps

-Type WB12roll number on your phone

-Send it to 5676750 or 58888

-WB 12th result 2020 will be sent to the mobile phone. The result includes subject wise marks and qualifying status (pass/fail/compartment).

Alternatively, students can also send SMS to the following numbers in the prescribed format to get their results.

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 54242

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 5676750

Mobile app - results.shiksha

West Bengal 12th Result 2020 via Android App

-Open play store and install the 'WBCHSE Results 2020' app

-The result login window will open on screen

-Enter roll, number, registration number in the given fields

-Then fill the captcha code

-Submit details

-West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2020 will open on the screen

-Take a printout or screenshot of the same to use later

In West Bengal, the class 12th exams were conducted in the month of February. But owing to the coronavirus, some of the examinations could not be conducted and were shifted to July. The subjects for which the exams were cancelled are physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.

The Mamata Banerjee government later cancelled the remaining exam due to COVID-19 situation in Bengal. Last year, the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2020 was declared on May 27, 2019. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.92%. The total number of candidates that appeared for the 12th exams were 7,77,000 out of which 6,60,329 candidates passed with an overall pass percentage of 86.92 per cent.