WBJEE 2021: Online application window to open from February 23 on wbjeeb.nic.in

New Delhi: The registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE 2021) is scheduled to begin from Tuesday (February 23). The application window will remain open till March 23. Applicants will be allowed to make corrections between March 24 and 26.

The WBJEE Board will conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admissions to various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, and Pharmacy and Architecture in colleges across the state.

Students who wish to take the test can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in to apply for the same. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 11.

The entrance test will consist of two papers — Paper-I on Mathematics and Paper-II on Physics and Chemistry (combined). The exam will be conducted in offline mode using OMR-based answer sheets.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The test for PaperI will be conducted in the first shift between 11 am to 1 pm. The paper-II exam will be carried out from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The application fee for WBJEE 2021 is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for reserved candidates.

How to apply for WBJEE 2021?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the WBJEE Board at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the WBJEE 2021 application link available on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the details in the fields provided to register on the portal

Step 4. Use the login id and password generated to fill in the required details

Step 5. Pay the application fee and download the acknowledgement receipt

