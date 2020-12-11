We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from farmers, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday (December 11) said the Central government has sent its proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same. He also expressed hope that the government will be able to find the solution to the issues raised by the agitating farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister told ANI, "The Prime Minister had spoken about this and I had assured on the floors of both the Houses. If it's being said in Parliament, it is a recorded document. It expresses the intention of Govt. There can be no document more powerful than that. MSP will continue. No one should doubt it."

Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday, I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal."

"We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from them. We are ready as soon as we receive a proposal from them," said the Agriculture Minister, adding "I think will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the farmer unions that they should break the deadlock."

Tomar said, "Govt has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion is held over it," adding "In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion as the government is ready for talks."

The Union Agriculture Minister said, "the agitation causes problems for the common people too. The people of Delhi are facing troubles. So, they (farmers) should end their agitation in the interest of the common people and try to solve issues with the help of talks."

He further said, "Laws made by the government have been formed after a lot of deliberation - to bring a change in lives of farmers, to remove the injustice that was being done to them for years. It was done to ensure that farmers could live better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture."

"We agree that we are not the over-ruling power and Unions might also have something in their mind. So, the government is ready to make reforms in the laws after talks, Tomar added.

On Thursday, the Union Agriculture Minister and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had urged the leaders of the farmers` unions to continue the dialogue and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the new farm legislation, while addressing a press conference.

The ministers maintained that the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 are the biggest agricultural reforms in the country so far.

The reforms will provide the farmers with market freedom, encourage entrepreneurship, give access to technology, and transform agriculture, they said.