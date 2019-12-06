Cyberabad Police chief VC Sajjanar details encounter of Hyderabad vet's gangrape-murder accused

Cyberabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday addressed a press conference to recount the events that took place in the wee hours of Friday when the four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case were shot dead in a police encounter.

"The four accused had been in police custody for 10 days. We had interrogated all of them. When they confessed to the crime, we took them to the site where the incident occurred to reconstruct the scene. When we reached the spot the accused attacked us using stones and managed to snatch our guns. You can see that the accused are still lying there with the weapons. As a result we had to engage in an encounter with them in which they were shot dead," the police commissioner said.

The Police Commissioner further said that the encounter took place between 5:45 am to 6:15 am on Friday. "There were about 10 police with the accused when they were brought here, and the rest were in the police vans. The accused then attacked the police with sticks and then snatched the weapons from us and they started firing on police," he said.

VC Sajjanar added, "The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. During the encounter, two policemen have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital."

The Cyberabad top cop also informed that they have seized two weapons from the accused persons. "The body of accused have been shifted to local govt hospital for post-mortem examination (PME)."

Sajjanar further said that the mobile phone of the 26-year-old victim, who was charred to death after being gang-raped at the same site, was also recovered from the spot.

Saying that the law has done its duty, the police commissioner said that the police suspects that the accused were also involved in many other cases in Karnataka state, and the investigation is on.