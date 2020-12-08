We have meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm, says Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday (December 8) that he along with other farmer-leaders has been invited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting to resolve the issues raised by farmers against the new farm laws.

Talking to reporters, the BKU leader said "We have a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm today. We are going to the Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister."

When asked how hopeful is he with the Home Minister's invitation, Rakesh Tikait said this is a good gesture and he hopes that something positive will come out of this meeting.

Shops and commercial establishments were closed, transport affected and traffic disrupted as protesters squatted on roads and train tracks in several parts of the country on Tuesday in the wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmers demanding a repeal of the new agriculture laws.

Emergency services were exempted and banks, too, continued operations as the pan-India shutdown, backed by most opposition parties and many trade unions, came into effect with the maximum impact expected in states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, the epicenter of the snowballing protests.

Security was stepped up across the country, noisy demonstrations were held in many places and the numbers swelled at Delhi's border points where thousands of farmers have been camping for the last 11 days. Protesters blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

From the Rajasthan capital Jaipur, where 'mandis' were closed but shops open, there were reports of clashes between workers of the state's ruling Congress and the BJP. However, the protest was mostly peaceful in other parts of the country.

In the national capital Delhi, where most main markets were open but app-based cabs off the roads, tension spiralled with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that Delhi Police had put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest.

The situation, however, remained peaceful and normal life has not been affected by the Bharat Bandh, said Delhi police as their senior officials are patrolling the streets and a constant vigil is being kept at all major points in the capital.

Special CP Law and Order North, Satish Golcha, told IANS that "All the markets are open in Delhi and normal movement of the public is seen on the roads and traffic on all major roads is plying smoothly. The situation is peaceful in Delhi and under control."

Leaders of farmers organisations, the Samajwadi Party, and the Congress were either taken into custody or put under house arrest across Uttar Pradesh to prevent them from holding demonstrations during the Bharat Bandh today.

State president of Kisan Manch, Devendra Tiwari, was detained in Lucknow and more than a dozen SP leaders were taken into custody in Varanasi.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that his party workers had been targeted by the police in almost every district of the state. He said that this kind of action would not deter the Congress and the party would continue to fight for the farmers.

Meanwhile, all shops in Lucknow and other districts of the state remained open and public transport plied on the roads. A few shopkeepers, apprehending trouble, kept their establishments closed in the morning but most of them opened up by noon.

On the Bharat Bandh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that maintaining peace and order in the state is the top priority of the government, adding that in no case there should be any compromise on the law and order front.

He said that maintaining peace in the state is the top priority of the government, and directed the administrative and police officials to ensure adequate arrangements are put in place so that the common man does not face any problem.

Yogi said that the Central and state governments are constantly working for the farmers` welfare.

The farmers` organisations have staged demonstrations in different places in the rural areas of Lucknow. More than a dozen farmer leaders have been detained at different places. Section 144 has been imposed in the capital Lucknow.

(With Agency Inputs)