‘We pledge to unite India like Mahatma Gandhi united country against injustice’: Rahul Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: The Congress paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi vowing to unify India in the same way that the Father of the Nation had unified the country against injustice. Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, paid floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Khadi Gramodyog in Bandanavalu. He paid a visit to the Khadi Cooperative in Badanavalu, near Mysuru, which began manufacturing in 1932. According to Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Mahatma visited this area in 1927 and 1932 and helped form the cooperative.

Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress president, offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in Delhi with Congress Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. He explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge that just as he united the country against injustice, we will unite our India," the former Congress chief said.

बापू ने हमें सत्य और अहिंसा के पथ पर चलना सिखाया। प्रेम, करुणा, सद्भाव और मानवता का अर्थ समझाया।



आज गांधी जयंती पर, हम प्रण लेते हैं, जिस तरह उन्होंने देश को अन्याय के खिलाफ एकजुट किया था, वैसे ही अब हम भी अपना भारत जोड़ेंगे।pic.twitter.com/L2FiuEj0WZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid heartful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and called him a 'Bharat Yatra' and 'torch of courage'.

"Bapu is an example of truth. Bapu is the torch of courage. Bapu is a Bharat Yatri sharing the sufferings of the people of the country and uniting the whole of India," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

"Today we are walking on the path shown by Bapu with the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' and with determination and the torch of unity in hand," she said.

बापू सत्य की मिसाल हैं। बापू साहस की मशाल हैं। बापू देश के लोगों की पीड़ा साझा करने वाले व पूरे भारत को एकजुट करने वाले भारत यात्री हैं।



आज हम जुबां पर भारत जोड़ो का नारा व हाथ में एकजुटता की मशाल लिए दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ बापू द्वारा दिखाए गए रास्ते पर चल रहे हैं।#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/pyj0ijvtRD — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2022

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "We pay our tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision, his principles, his ideals laid the foundation of India."

"As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to dedicate ourselves to the cause of peace & non-violence," the party said.

We pay our tributes to the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision, his principles, his ideals laid the foundation of India.

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to dedicate ourselves to the cause of peace & non-violence.

The party also paid tributes to freedom fighter and leader of the masses, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"A true nation builder, his slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan', instilled a pride in the Indians for the blood & sweat of our soldiers & farmers dedicated to the nation," the Congress said in its tribute to the former prime minister.

On his birth anniversary, we pay tributes to the freedom fighter & leader of the masses, Lal Bahadur Shastri. A true nation builder, his slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan', instilled pride in the Indians for the blood & sweat of our soldiers & farmers dedicated to the nation.

Congress' presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri at their respective memorials.

"One trait that both Gandhiji & Shastriji had in common was absolute resolve which continues to inspire us," Kharge said in a tweet.

The other candidate in the polls, Shashi Tharoor, will be in Wardha to visit Sevagram on Gandhi Jayanti.

(With PTI inputs)