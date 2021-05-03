We will gradually fulfill our specific election promises: MK Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin, who is Set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would gradually fulfill the specific election promises.

Expressing his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time, Stalin on Sunday said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the people of TN for giving this coalition a huge victory in the election. We will gradually fulfill our specific election promises. I will announce the date of swearing-in ceremony tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

The DMK's chief further added "I thank the national leader who congratulated me. I will act on their advice and counsel. We are going to convene a meeting of the newly elected MLA the day after tomorrow and formally elect the chairman."

According to the Election Commission data, DMK won 122 seats and is leading in 20 more segments of the total 234 in the state. The AIADMK has won 67 and is leading in 6 seats.

In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76 and 1967- 71.

"The people have given their massive support realising that their well-being would be protected if DMK was voted to power," Stalin said in a statement. The victory was a commendation for over 50 years of his party's committed work for the people and state. Also, it was in recognition of the everyday hard work of partymen to fulfill the dream of bringing the party to power, he added.

In a tweet, Prime Minister congratulated Stalin and his party for the victory saying "Congratulations to Thiru

@mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, BJP has won 3 seats and is leading in one more constituency.

