We will make India engine of global growth resurgence: PM Narendra Modi at virtual Global Investor Roundtable

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 5) urged global investors to invest in the country`s infrastructure and manufacturing sector while addressing the virtual Global Investor Roundtable. He said India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring eco stability, adding "We will do whatever it takes to make India engine of global growth resurgence."

The Prime Minister said that India would offer lower tax rates, tax incentives to manufacturers along with ease of doing business, while following a path of fiscal prudence, adding "If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be."

"India’s quest to become 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. A strategy that aims to use capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse," said PM Modi at the Global Investor Roundtable.

He said, "A strategy that aims to use our strength in technology to become the global centre for innovations. A strategy that aims to contribute to global development using our immense human resources and their talents."

"Today, investors are moving towards companies that have a high Environmental, Social, and Governance score. India already has systems and companies which rank high on this. India believes in following the path of growth with equal focus on ESG," he said.

He further said, "India offers you Democracy, Demography, Demand as well as Diversity. Such is our diversity that you get multiple markets within one market," adding "These come with multiple pocket sizes and multiple preferences. These come with multiple weathers and multiple levels of development."

"Our recent reforms in agriculture open up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers of India. With the help of technology and modern processing solutions, India will soon emerge as an agriculture export hub," he said, adding "If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be."

The Prime Minister said, "If you want demand with democracy, India is the place to be. If you want stability with sustainability, India is the place to be. If you want growth with a green approach, India is the place to be."

"A strong and vibrant India can contribute to the stabilization of the world economic order. We will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence," he added.