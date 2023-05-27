Weather Alert: Rain, Gusty Winds, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi-NCR; Flights Delayed

Heavy rains with thunderstorms and strong winds lashed Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday morning, bringing relief from the heat wave that had gripped North India. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted the wet weather in Delhi and its nearby areas on Saturday morning. “The entire Delhi, NCR and parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h in the next 2 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also said that Delhi will see rain for the next two to three days and there will be no heat wave till May 30. IMD on Friday said that the rainfall in India in June will be ‘Below normal’ levels and states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will face above-normal temperatures.

#WATCH | Weather change in Delhi; Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/LtaL3x3gLT May 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport has announced that several flight operation are impacted in wake of the bad weather conditions.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in weather and receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/pGZMP3Dn2m — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

"In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India the temperature is likely to stay above normal, the probability that temperature will be above normal is 70-80 per cent," news agency ANI quoted RK Jenamani as saying.

The IMD earlier said that monsoon is expected to make onset in Kerala on June 4 and that it will most likely be normal this year.