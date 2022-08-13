New Delhi: In Delhi, the India Meteorological Department predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day on Aug 13. According to the IMD bulletin, the minimum temperature would be 27.4 degrees Celsius and reach a maximum of 36 degrees celsius. According to a PTI report, the city's air quality index (AQI) was "satisfactory" (56) around 9 am, showed data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Heavy to very rainfall in THESE areas: IMD

Odisha, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Aug 13.

Thunderstorms and gusty wind speeds

It said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Telangana.

Jammu and Kashmir to witness dry weather

In Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely for the next 24 hours. Srinagar recorded 18.9, Pahalgam 12.2 and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday. Drass in Ladakh had 9.2 and Leh 12 as the minimum temperature.

