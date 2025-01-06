Weather Update: Delhi Faces Cold Wave, Rainfall; Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category With 316 AQI

The national capital experienced inclement weather and cold wave conditions on Monday morning, with a noticeable dip in temperature and chilly winds. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius in the early morning. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and expects the maximum temperature to reach around 18 degrees Celsius for the day.

The national capital is experiencing light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in areas such as Badli, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, and Deramandi. Surrounding NCR regions like Gurugram and Manesar are also affected. A hailstorm or thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning is likely to occur in isolated areas of Delhi, including Jafarpur and Najafgarh, and in NCR areas like Bahadurgarh, within the next hour.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for the city on Monday.

The air quality in Delhi continued in the 'very poor' category as the AQI reached 316 at 6 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

(With ANI Inputs)