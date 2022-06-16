New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, and lightning in several parts of the country for the next few days, bringing some respite from the blistering heat as heatwave conditions. The fresh showers are keeping the temperature in central and northwest India in check. Parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in the early hours of Thursday (June 16, 2022) bringing relief to people from the summer heat.

The heavy downpour resulted in bringing down the temperatures giving respite to people from the heatwave conditions. "Current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days," said IMD.

Rainfall today

Current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/SudGOatheJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2022

- IMD said that widespread rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh during 16-18 June.

- According to the Met Office, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 16-18 June, over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 June, and over north Punjab on 16 June.

- The weather department said that widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 5 days.

- Widespread rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 15 and 16 June and over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days.

- Heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 15 and 16 June and over Chhattisgarh during 15-17 June.

Odisha to witness monsoon showers soon

IMD said that the southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Odisha during the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of interior Odisha, besides Gajapati, and Ganjam and at a few other places, it said. “Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur,” the IMD's regional centre said.

Monsoon reaches Gujarat

Monsoon has arrived in Gujarat and light to moderate rains are likely across the state in the next five days, the IMD said on Monday.

Rainfall in Rajasthan

Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said here on Tuesday. Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center said that light to moderate rain activities at isolated places will continue over east Rajasthan for the next three-four days.

Jammu and Kashmir weather

The Meteorological (MeT) department said that the area is likely to witness rainfall on Thursday afternoon which will break the current spell of heatwave in the union territory. "Weather is likely to remain mainly clear during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain towards the evening. Good amount of rain is likely in J&K from June 16 afternoon to June 18. This will break the current heatwave condition in the union territory," said an official of the MeT department.

Assam flood, landslide

Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall, leading to floods and landslides in many district of the state. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Public Works Department are engaged in the restoration works to repair the damaged roads in the district, rain waters have flooded many parts and have submerged the roads. According to the reports, the torrential rains have triggered several landslides in many parts of the hill`s district.

(With agency inputs)