NewsIndia
DELHI RAINS

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; brings respite from scorching heat

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Thursday.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 06:34 AM IST
  • Parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed rainfall along with thunderstorm in the early hours of Thursday.
  • The downpour brought relief to people from the summer heat.

Trending Photos

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm in the early hours of Thursday (June 16, 2022) bringing relief to people from the summer heat. The heavy downpour resulted in bringing down the temperatures giving respite to people from the heatwave conditions. Earlier, on Wednesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana).

The gusty winds were expected at a speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, IMD had said.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius by Sunday. 

Since March, Delhi NCR and most parts in plains of NW India have witnessed spells of heat waves, barring a torrential thunderstorm in mid-May that broke not just several records but uprooted more than 200 old trees, created havoc with water-logging and subsequent traffic jams.

(With agency inputs) 

Delhi rainsDelhi-NCR rainsDelhi Weather UpdateIndia Meteorological DepartmentRainfall in DelhiNoida rainsNoida weatherNoida rainfall

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'