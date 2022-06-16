Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm in the early hours of Thursday (June 16, 2022) bringing relief to people from the summer heat. The heavy downpour resulted in bringing down the temperatures giving respite to people from the heatwave conditions. Earlier, on Wednesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana).

The gusty winds were expected at a speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, IMD had said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital



(Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/9uShCX3Lbq — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Since March, Delhi NCR and most parts in plains of NW India have witnessed spells of heat waves, barring a torrential thunderstorm in mid-May that broke not just several records but uprooted more than 200 old trees, created havoc with water-logging and subsequent traffic jams.

