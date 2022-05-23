Weather update: Heavy Rain lashes Delhi, Noida, Mercury dips

New Delhi: After receiving heavy rain early morning on Monday (May 23), Delhiites experienced another wet spell on Monday night. This brought immense and much-needed relief from the sweltering heatwave that Delhi had faced in the past few weeks. The same weather is expected to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan & west UP during next 8 - 10 hours. Hail storm is also very likely over these areas.

"Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius," the IMD had said on Monday.

The heavy rainfall has also led to power cuts in several areas in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Due to bad weather, the flight operations at the Delhi Airport were also affected. According to ANI news agency, over 40 departure flights were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues at Delhi Airport.

(With agency inputs)