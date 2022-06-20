New Delhi: Widespread pre-monsoon rains lashed several parts of the country, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alert for many cities on Monday (June 20, 2022). “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat region, MadhyaPradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar today, the 19th June, 2022,” IMD said on Sunday. Current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter, it added.

Monsoon has finally set its foot into the Indian sub-continent. IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

Orange alert in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) on Monday (June 20, 2022) issued an ‘orange’ alert, indicating a strong chance of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. “Orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, today,” said Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Light rainfall likely in Delhi

IMD said light rain may hit the national capital on Monday. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies on Monday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph speed. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature to be around 24 degrees on Monday.

Rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with Light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD Chennai said that heavy rain thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamilnadu. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for June 20 to 23, IMD added.

Rain lashes Karnataka

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert from Sunday till June 22 in Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan Kodagu, Tumakuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Davanagere Chitradurga. Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert for Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and precautionary measures were taken in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Orange Alert in Assam

The weather office has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Monday, while a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for Tuesday to Thursday in Assam. "Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over Northeastern states during the next 48 hours and a decrease in rainfall intensity thereafter," it said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least 42,28,100 people are affected due to the floods, the bulletin said.

Pre-monsoon showers lash parts of Rajasthan

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Bikaner and Ajmer divisions on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in most parts of Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions in the next two days, it said. Post-June 20 there will be a decline in rainfall in the state with the weather in West Rajasthan likely to remain dry from June 23, the weather department added.

